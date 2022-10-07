The Toronto Blue Jays are set to make their postseason return on Friday for the first time since 2020’s pandemic-shortened season, facing the Seattle Mariners in the first MLB postseason game in Toronto since 2016.

The anticipation around Toronto has swelled to a fever pitch, which is something Blue Jays great Jose Bautista can relate to.

Bautista played parts of 10 seasons with the Blue Jays but had to wait until his eighth season before reaching the postseason in 2015 for the first time. Not only was it the first time for Bautista, but it was the first time the organization had reached the playoffs in 22 years.

“You may have grown up or play in a bunch of different places where you feel people care and a rooting for you, but it’s a different level of care [in Toronto],” Bautista told TSN1050 on Friday. In Toronto it feels like another level of excitement, energy, and intensity.“

"It does feel hostile for the enemy, I can assure that. I guarantee you both those teams haven't experienced anything quite like this"

Bautista hit .253 with 288 home runs and 766 RBIs during his 10-season run with the Blue Jays. His 54 home runs in 2010 remain the most by a Blue Jay in a single season.

The now 41-year-old also contributed a .243 batting average with six home runs and 16 RBIs in his two postseasons in Toronto. However, no hit was bigger than his three-run shot against right-handed pitcher Sam Dyson and the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning of the deciding Game 5 of the 2015 American League Divisional Series to give the Blue Jays a lead they would never relinquish.

That home run is embedded in Blue Jays history and Bautista’s bat flip celebration is one of the most iconic pictures in franchise history.

“Sometimes in baseball, it doesn’t always relate to the amount of pressure or other elements,” said Bautista of performing in big moments. “As athletes and hitters, you have to deal with all the elements like who’s pitching, how the ball moves, how does my swing feel, and what’s the situation in front of me. The fact that you’re in line for records or other big-time moments like that, it adds elements to deal with, but not necessarily more pressure.

“[Against the Rangers] I was thinking from the heart and thinking from experience. I was embracing [the moment], but [also] focusing on how I can control myself, my movement, my swing, and how my opponent can try to get me out.

“I would recommend to [the current Blue Jays] to have that approach. I think they’re all young enough, but veteran enough and great enough players to already figure some of that stuff out.”

When Bautista looks at this year’s Blue Jays, he believes that infielders Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez are all candidates to deliver. But one player he’s keeping an close eye on is catcher Alejandro Kirk.

“Kirk could be put into a situation where he’ll [have to] come out on top,” said Bautista. “He’s a guy that I admire [with] his style and how he goes about hitting, so I ‘m hoping he does something big.”