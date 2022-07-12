TORONTO — After a miserable 1-6 road trip, the Toronto Blue Jays kicked off a two-game interleague series with a much-needed 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Jose Berrios tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts over six solid innings to help the Blue Jays end a four-game losing skid.

"This win means a lot for us," Berrios said. "We had a tough road trip but we got that off-day (Monday) and we tried to turn that page. We came in today and (got) the win. We want to keep rolling for this homestand."

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., had four hits and Teoscar Hernandez drove in two runs as Toronto (46-42) picked up its second win in 11 games.

Berrios (7-4), who did not issue a walk, allowed three earned runs and six hits in the opener of a six-game stretch at Rogers Centre.

"He was nasty out there," said Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen.

Tim Mayza and Yimi Garcia threw an inning apiece before Jordan Romano closed it out for his 19th save.

Toronto moved into sole possession of the third American League wild-card spot with the victory. The Blue Jays remained two games ahead of last-place Baltimore — now a .500 team after topping the Chicago Cubs 4-2 for their ninth straight win — in the East Division standings.

Jeurys Familia (1-1) shouldered the loss for the Phillies (46-42), who have dropped three straight. It was Philadelphia's first appearance at Rogers Centre since 2018.

Philadelphia opener Andrew Bellatti gave up two runs in his lone inning of work. Hernandez drove in George Springer and Bo Bichette with a two-out gapper but was thrown out while trying to extend it to a triple.

The Phillies halved the lead in the second inning by hitting three straight singles against Berrios. An infield hit by Odubel Herrera brought home Bryson Stott but Berrios got Garrett Stubbs on a flyout to keep it a one-run game.

Stott pulled Philadelphia level in the fourth inning with a solo shot. It was his fifth homer of the year.

Mark Appel kept the Blue Jays off the scoreboard until the bottom of the fourth when Gurriel and Matt Chapman hit back-to-back doubles to make it 3-2.

The Phillies tied it again in the fifth when Nick Castellanos drove in Stubbs with a seeing-eye single. Springer made a highlight-reel diving catch earlier in the inning off a Kyle Schwarber drive to help prevent a big frame.

"That play was huge," said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. "That gave us some momentum. That was a big play in this game."

Toronto went ahead to stay in the sixth inning as Gurriel's ground-rule double scored Alejandro Kirk and moved Hernandez to third. Chapman walked to load the bases but reliever Corey Knebel got Santiago Espinal to pop up and Jansen on a comebacker.

It was the ninth quality start of the season for Berrios, who induced a season-high 20 swing-and-misses.

"First-pitch strikes, using all his pitches and throwing all his pitches for strikes," said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. "You’ve got to give him credit. He was really good."

Toronto outhit Philadelphia 14-7. Announced attendance was 32,795 and the game took two hours 52 minutes to play.

BULLPEN SESSIONS

Toronto starters Kevin Gausman (ankle) and Yusei Kikuchi (neck) threw bullpen sessions Tuesday as they work their way back from injuries.

Right-hander Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 earned-run average) will get the start for the two-game series finale Wednesday. The Phillies will send right-hander Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46) to the mound.

Jansen (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game and catcher Gabriel Moreno was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

SKIPPER HISTORY

Thomson became the first Canadian-born skipper to manage a Major League Baseball game in his home country.

The native of Sarnia, Ont., served as bench coach until taking over from the fired Joe Girardi on June 3.

FIRST PITCH

Canadian actor and "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

He was host of the Juno Awards last May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.