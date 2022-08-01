The Pittsburgh Pirates are finalizing a deal to send Jose Quintana to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

The return, according to Bob Nightengale, will be RHP John Oviedo and third-base prospect Malcolm Nunez.

The #Pirates will receive RHP John Oviedo and third-base prospect Malcom Nunez from the #STLCards in the Jose Quintana trade, per @francysromeroFR — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2022

A veteran left-handed starter, Quintana has re-established himself nicely in 2022 after a disastrous 2021 season. In 20 appearances, Quintana is 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA after posting a 6.43 ERA in 29 outings the year before.

Quintana began his career with the Chicago White Sox and pitched six seasons on the Southside, making the All-Star team in 2016 and starting at least 30 games in five consecutive seasons. He was then dealt to the Chicago Cubs at the 2017 trade deadline in exchange for four minor leaguers, including outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander Dylan Cease. Quintana pitched for the Cubs for four years before joining the Los Angeles Angels prior to last season.

A native of Arjona, Columbia, Quintana is due $2 million this year and is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.