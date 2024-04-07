UTICA, N.Y. — Josefin Bouveng had two goals and an assist as Sweden remained perfect at the world women's hockey championship with a 6-2 win over Japan on Sunday.

The win assured Sweden of finishing in the top two in Group B and moving on to the playoffs. Sweden led the group with nine points from three overtime wins. Germany, which was off Sunday, was second with six points from two wins.

Sweden and Germany were scheduled to play Monday.

Sara Hjalmarsson had a goal and an assist for Sweden, while Ebba Hedqvist, Hilda Svensson and Thea Johansson also scored. Emma Soderberg made 16 saves.

Second-period goals from Hara Toko and Makoto Ito briefly tied the game before Sweden reeled off four straight goals.

Riko Kawaguchi made 37 saves for winless Japan, which was eliminated from playoff contention with just one point coming from a shootout loss to China, which faced off against Denmark later Sunday.

The bottom two teams in Group B will be relegated to the Division I tournament next year. China had two points from two games heading into its game against Denmark, which had no points in two games.

Meanwhile, Canada looked to remain undefeated when it faced Czechia in Group A action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2024.