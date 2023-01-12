The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Joseph Cramarossa on waivers for the purposes of contract termination, tweets TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The 30-year-old has appeared in four games so far this season, scoring one goal in an average of 7:48 of ice time per game.

He appeared in a total of nine games across parts three seasons with the Wild. He has four goals and nine points in 18 AHL games in 2022-23.

Cramarossa began his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks, appearing in 49 games for them in the 2016-17 season and another 10 for the Vancouver Canucks later that campaign after being claimed off waivers.

The Toronto native has five goals and 13 points across 68 career NHL games.