'One of a kind guy': Habs set to honour Subban ahead of tonight's game

The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Joseph Cramarossa on waivers for the purposes of contract termination, tweets TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The 30-year-old has appeared in four games so far this season, scoring one goal in an average of 7:48 of ice time per game.

Joseph Cramarossa (MIN) placed on unconditional waivers for purposes of contract termination. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 12, 2023

He appeared in a total of nine games across parts three seasons with the Wild. He has four goals and nine points in 18 AHL games in 2022-23.

Cramarossa began his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks, appearing in 49 games for them in the 2016-17 season and another 10 for the Vancouver Canucks later that campaign after being claimed off waivers.

The Toronto native has five goals and 13 points across 68 career NHL games.