The St. Louis Blues have signed the American Hockey League's playoff Most Valuable Player Josh Leivo to a one-year one-way contract, the team announced Thursday.

Scott Perunovich and Nathan Walker are among six players that have signed with the Blues today. https://t.co/rwBtgY0FM1 #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 14, 2022

Leivo, 29, was selected in the third round (68th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Innisfil, Ont., native went on to play six seasons for his hometown team (2013-18) before spending time with the Vancouver Canucks (2018-19) and Calgary Flames (2020). Leivo most recently played for the Carolina Hurricanes (2021) but spent most of the season with their AHL affiliate Chicago Wolves.

In his 214 games at the NHL level, Levio recorded 38 goals and 39 assists for 77 points.

In his 54 games played with the Calder Cup-winning Wolves this past season, Leivo recorded 22 goals and 24 assists for 46 points in 54 regular season games.

Throughout the playoffs, Leivo led the Wolves in goals (14) and points (29) in 18 games to give the Wolves their first title since 2008 and earn himself the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the playoff MVP.

In addition, the Blues signed five other players in Nathan Walker, Dylan McLaughlin, Scott Perunovich, Matthew Highmore and Anthony Angello.