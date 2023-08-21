Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey has declared himself fully healthy for training camp after suffering a season-ending lower-body injury in the playoffs in April.

Morrissey was injured in Game 3 of the Jets' first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, missing the final two games as Winnipeg was eliminated.

"It was kind of a 4-6 week timeline," Morrissey told NHL.com over the weekend. "Obviously, it's kind of the worst time of year to get hurt. [You] play all year and compete to have that opportunity in the playoffs. But at the same time, in a way it's better that you have months to recover and you're not rushing back.

"Been taking my time with it, really trying to do it right, using all the different modalities and things you can do. I'm 100 per cent ready to go. No lingering issues at all."

The 28-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign, having posted career highs with 16 goals and 76 points over 78 games last season. His efforts were rewarded as he finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting.

Winnipeg narrowly reached the playoffs last season after a strong start to the year. Morrissey, signed through the 2027-28 season at a cap hit of $6.25 million, summed up the team's first-round exit as "disappointing."



Jets off-season overhaul

The Jets have undergone a major reconstruction of their roster over the off-season, with perhaps more changes still to come as the futures of Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele remain uncertain.

General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded centre Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings in June in exchange for a package of Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari, and a 2024 second-round pick.

The Jets also bought out the contract of former captain Blake Wheeler, who later signed with the New York Rangers as a free agent.

"I think everyone knew there were probably some changes on the horizon. There always is in the NHL," Morrissey said. "We knew there would probably be some big moves.

"Disappointing that we couldn't do more with the group we had because we felt we probably could've. Just more motivation for the future."

Winnipeg has reached the playoffs in five of the past six seasons, but has not advanced past the second round since a run to the Western Conference Final in 2018.