Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told reporters Monday that forward Josh Norris will not need surgery on his injured shoulder after consulting with five doctors and two specialists.

Dorion added that Norris' ailment is different than the one that forced him to miss time previously throughout his career.

Norris plans to rehab and strengthen his shoulder until January and the team will revisit his return timeline from there, Dorion said.

The 23-year-old suffered the shoulder injury in the Senators' win over the Arizona Coyotes in late October. Head coach D.J. Smith initially told reporters he was not sure if Norris would require surgery and also said the injury would keep him out long-term with the possibility of it being season-ending.

Prior to going down, Norris had one goal and two points in five games this season. He had 35 goals and 55 points in 66 games with the Senators last season.

Norris is in the first season on an eight-year, $63.6 million contract, which carries a $7.95 million cap hit, signed in July.

Dorion backs Smith as head coach

With the Senators struggling to start the season, Dorion reiterated his support for his team's head coach on Monday.

The Senators, who have lost five straight games, are 4-7-0 this season after an off-season that left fans with high expectations.

"Pierre Dorion is very loyal. D.J. has done a good job and he's shown that he can win," Dorion said. "I'm not giving votes of confidence... D.J. is our coach and he's going to be our coach."

Smith, 45, is in his fourth season as head coach of the Senators, with the team missing the playoffs in each of his first three years. The Senators had their best season under Smith in 2021-22, posting a 33-42-7 record.

Ottawa has not reached the playoffs since pushing the Pittsburgh Penguins to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2017.

The skidding team will host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night in the last of a three-game homestand.