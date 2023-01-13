The San Diego Padres and slugger Juan Soto have agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal to avoid arbitration, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $23 million contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2023

The Padres have one year of arbitrations rights remaining before Soto becomes a free agent in 2025.

Soto, 24, hit 27 home runs with 62 RBIs while slashing .242/.401/.452 in 153 games last season split between the Washington Nationals and the Padres.

The 6-foot-2 left-handed bat was acquired by the Padres, along with first baseman Josh Bell, from the Nationals at the trade deadline in exchange for infielders C.J. Abrams, Luke Voit, pitchers MacKenzie Gore, Jarlin Susana, and outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell III.

Soto is a two-time all-star, three-time Silver Slugger, and helped the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019.

Signed as an international free agent by the Nationals in 2015, Soto has 125 home runs with 374 RBIs while slashing .287/.424/.526 in his 617 game career split between the Nationals and Padres.