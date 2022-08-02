Juan Soto is on the move.

According to multiple reports, the San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire the star outfielder along with first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals in one of the bigger deadline-day deals in MLB history.

McKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood

and Jarlin Susana plus Hosmer (3-$39M after this season) to Wash for Soto/Bell. That is probably the most substantive deal in deadline history — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 2, 2022

The package of prospects heading back to Washington in the deal includes infielder C.J. Abrams, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, righty Jarlin Susana and first baseman Eric Hosmer. Hosmer is due after $20 million this season followed by three years at $13 million per season.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Hosmer has a no-trade clause in his contract and has not yet consented to the deal, though Heyman adds there is a belief they will figure things out.

Eric Hosmer has been notified he’s in the agreed-upon deal. He has a no-trade and hasn’t consented yet. Belief is they will figure this out however, one way or another. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals were the other finalists in the Soto sweepstakes, it was reported by many over the weekend.

One of the best young players in baseball, reports indicated Soto rejected a 15-year, $440 million deal earlier this year which kicked off a series of trade rumours and speculation about his future in D.C. At the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Soto said the Nationals previously told him they would never trade him but reversed course after extension talks fell apart.

Soto has two more years of club control after this one and is scheduled to become a free agent following the 2024 season.

In 101 games this season, the 23-year-old Soto is hitting .246 with 21 home runs and 46 RBI.

Soto is in the midst of his second straight All-Star season and is fresh off winning the Home Run Derby for the first time in his career, defeating Julio Rodriguez in the final.

A native of Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic, Soto made his big league debut as a 19-year-old for the Nats in May of 2018.