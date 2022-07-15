VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired star German wingback Julian Gressel from D.C. United in exchange for up to US$900,000 in general allocation money.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer since winning the league's rookie of the year award in 2017.

His 58 assists over that period are second most in MLS, trailing only New York City FC attacking midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (66).

Gressel, who has also played in midfield in MLS, has added 19 goals in 171 regular season appearances.

Gressel joined D.C. in 2020 after three seasons with Atlanta United, which he helped win the 2018 MLS Cup and 2019 U.S. Open Cup.

