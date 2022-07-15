The Vancouver Whitecaps are set to acquire defender Julian Gressel from D.C. United, according to a report by Steven Goff of The Washington Post on Friday.

D.C. United is trading wing back Julian Gressel to Vancouver Whitecaps for up to $900,000 in general allocation money, sources say. Probably the first of several #dcu moves in coming weeks. #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 15, 2022

Vancouver will send D.C. up to $900,000 in general allocation money, according to the report.

Gressel, 28, spent three seasons with Atlanta United before joining D.C. in 2020.

The Neustadt, Germany, native has appeared in 17 games this season and has registered seven assists in 1,384 minutes.

Gressel missed Wednesday's match with injury and listed as questionable this weekend. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 15, 2022

Goff adds that Gressel missed Wednesday's match against Columbus and is listed as questionable for United's next scheduled match on Saturday.

The Whitecaps face the Portland Timbers on Sunday.