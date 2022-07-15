1h ago
Report: Whitecaps to acquire Gressel from D.C. United
The Vancouver Whitecaps are set to acquire defender Julian Gressel from D.C. United, according to a report by Steven Goff of The Washington Post on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Vancouver will send D.C. up to $900,000 in general allocation money, according to the report.
Gressel, 28, spent three seasons with Atlanta United before joining D.C. in 2020.
The Neustadt, Germany, native has appeared in 17 games this season and has registered seven assists in 1,384 minutes.
Goff adds that Gressel missed Wednesday's match against Columbus and is listed as questionable for United's next scheduled match on Saturday.
The Whitecaps face the Portland Timbers on Sunday.