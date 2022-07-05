The New York Rangers have signed forward Julien Gauthier to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with forward Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract extension.



The 24-year-old played in 49 games last season, scoring a career-high three goals and adding four assists.

A native of Pointe-aux-Trembles, Que, Gauthier has totalled five goals and 13 assists in 96 career NHL games.

He was drafted 21st overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Draft.