1h ago
Rangers sign Gauthier to one-year contract extension
The New York Rangers have signed forward Julien Gauthier to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. The 24-year-old played in 49 games last season, scoring a career-high three goals and adding four assists.
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Rangers have signed forward Julien Gauthier to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old played in 49 games last season, scoring a career-high three goals and adding four assists.
A native of Pointe-aux-Trembles, Que, Gauthier has totalled five goals and 13 assists in 96 career NHL games.
He was drafted 21st overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Draft.