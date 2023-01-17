Slafkovsky among three Habs to IR, Monahan moved to LTIR

The Montreal Canadiens placed Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia and Jake Evans all on injured reserve Tuesday.

Slafkovsky and Evans are dealing with lower-body injuries, while Armia has an upper-body injury. The team said all three players will be sidelined indefinitely and evaluated more thoroughly in the coming days.

Additionally, the Canadiens moved forward Sean Monahan to long-term injured reserve. He remains sidelined with a lower-body injury, but the team said he is continuing his on-ice rehab by himself and progressing well.

Monahan, 28, last played on Dec. 5. A pending unrestricted free agent, he has six goals and 17 points in 25 games this season.

Slafkovsky, selected first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, has four goals and 10 points in 33 games this season.

Armia, 29, has three goals and seven points in 32 games, while Evans has two goals and 11 points in 43 games.

Medical updates and emergency recallshttps://t.co/Xm220rIYMl — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 17, 2023

Forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick were recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis to help fill the space on the roster.

Harvey-Pinard has 15 goals and 25 points in 37 games this season, while Pitlick has five goals and 22 points in 18 games. Pitlick also has one goal in 14 games with the Canadiens this season.

The team also noted that Jonathan Drouin will miss Tuesday's morning skate so he can receive treatment on an undisclosed injury.