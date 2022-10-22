First-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday morning.

The team did not specify when or how Slafkovsky suffered the injury.

The 18-year-old has appeared in five games for the Habs this season, scoring one goal.

Meanwhile, the Habs also announced that forward Joel Armia and defenceman Joel Edmundson have begun the next phase of their rehab and are practising with the team, though they have not yet been cleared to play.

Edmundson has not played this season because of a lower-body injury, while Armia suffered an upper-body injury in pre-season and has been sidelined ever since.

Montreal will host the Dallas Stars Saturday night at Bell Centre.