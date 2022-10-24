1h ago
Slafkovsky won't practise; set to undergo tests on UBI
No. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky won't practise on Monday and is scheduled to have medical tests on his upper-body injury, the Montreal Canadiens announced Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Juraj Slafkovsky ne s'entraînera pas avec l'équipe aujourd'hui. Il passera des examens médicaux pour sa blessure au haut du corps.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2022
Juraj Slafkovsky won't practice today. He will be undergoing medical tests for his upper-body injury.
The team announced on Saturday that he was day-to-day with the ailment but did not say specifically what it is or how he incurred it. He missed Montreal's matchup with the Dallas Stars later that evening, an eventual 5-2 defeat.
The 18-year-old has one goal and zero assists in five games so far this season.
Montreal (3-3-0) will be back in action Tuesday night at home as they take on the Minnesota Wild.