No. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky won't practise on Monday and is scheduled to have medical tests on his upper-body injury, the Montreal Canadiens announced Monday.

The team announced on Saturday that he was day-to-day with the ailment but did not say specifically what it is or how he incurred it. He missed Montreal's matchup with the Dallas Stars later that evening, an eventual 5-2 defeat.

The 18-year-old has one goal and zero assists in five games so far this season.

Montreal (3-3-0) will be back in action Tuesday night at home as they take on the Minnesota Wild.

 