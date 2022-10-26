'I didn't really know what to pack': Young Habs get set for first road trip

First overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky has not yet received the green light to play but will make the trip with the Montreal Canadiens on their four-game road trip beginning Thursday in Buffalo, the team announced.

Over the weekend, the team said he was day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Juraj Slafkovsky n'a pas encore reçu le feu vert pour jouer, mais il fera le voyage avec l'équipe.



Juraj Slafkovsky hasn't yet received the green light to play, but he will make the trip with the team.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2022

Slafkovsky first missed Saturday's loss to the Dallas Stars with the injury and has not skated since. He also missed Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The 18-year-old from Slovakia has one goal in five games so far this season.

The Habs will enter their trip sitting at 3-4-0 on the season coming off two straight losses.