First overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky has not yet received the green light to play but will make the trip with the Montreal Canadiens on their four-game road trip beginning Thursday in Buffalo, the team announced.

Over the weekend, the team said he was day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Slafkovsky first missed Saturday's loss to the Dallas Stars with the injury and has not skated since. He also missed Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The 18-year-old from Slovakia has one goal in five games so far this season.

The Habs will enter their trip sitting at 3-4-0 on the season coming off two straight losses.