Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie has been diagnosed with a small thumb fracture and is out for the rest of the Summer League, tweets TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The 21-year-old did not play in Toronto's 97-77 Summer League victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Champagnie, 20, appeared in 36 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes a night. The Raptors signed the University of Pittsburgh product last summer as an undrafted free agent.

Toronto will continue Summer League play on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls.