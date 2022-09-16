Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a rib cartilage fracture and could return to practice next week, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Friday.

Staley added that Herbert's injury is less serious than a broken or fractured rib. He is considered day-to-day for the time being.

Herbert suffered the injury in the fourth quarter after he was driven to the turf by Mike Danna of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Oregon product stayed down for some time and was forced to sit out a play while Chase Daniel entered the game. When he was allowed to re-enter, Herbert appeared to be in obvious pain, though he did make a pair of impressive throws on fourth down with the latter being a touchdown to Canadian Joshua Palmer.

All in all, Herbert was 33-of-48 for 334 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. However, that one interception proved costly as Jaylen Watson took it back 99 yards to the endzone and Kansas City held on to win 27-24 at GEHA Field.

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium in Week 3 while the Chiefs go on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts.