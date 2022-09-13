FORT ERIE, Ont. — Duke of Love outduelled Ironstone down the stretch to capture the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday.

Duke of Love and Ironstone were 1-2 coming off the final turn, but jockey Justin Stein moved Duke of Love to the lead in deep stretch to capture the 1 3/16-mile dirt race in an unofficial time of 1:58.0 in muddy conditions on a sunny afternoon.

Stein earned his first Prince of Wales Stakes victory but had to wait for it to be official as there was a steward's inquiry at the end of the race, but no changes were made to the order of finish.

Ironstone, with Kazushi Kimura aboard, was second in the seven-horse field that didn't include filly Moira, the winner of last month's Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack.

Moira's absence means Wando remains the last horse to capture the Triple Crown, doing so in 2003.

The final jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown, the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes turf event, goes Oct. 2 at Woodbine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept 13, 2022.