The Boston Red Sox have signed third baseman Justin Turner to a two-year, $22 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Joon Lee.

Turner has spent the last nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit 13 home runs and drove in 81 RBIS while slashing .278/.350/.438 in 2022.

The 38-year-old was a key cog in the Dodgers 2020 World Series victory where had three home runs while driving in six RBIs while slashing .250/.333/471 in the postseason.

Turner is a two-time all-star in 2017 and 2021 and garnered National League MVP votes in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Drafted in the seventh round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds, Turn has hit 164 home runs with 663 RBIs while slashing .289/.366/.466 in 1,393 career games split between the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, and Dodgers.