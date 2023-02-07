Juventus chief operating officer Francesco Calvo denies that there are any plans to terminate Paul Pogba's contract.

The 29-year-old France midfielder has yet to appear for the Bianconeri this season since returning on a free transfer from Manchester United.

Juventus Chief Football Officer Calvo on Paul Pogba: “We are not planning to terminate Pogba’s contract, I can deny these stories”. ⛔️🇫🇷 #Juventus



“He’s an important player for us, the injuries are part of the game but Paul is training well and we wait for him”. pic.twitter.com/1UMlCURvkk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2023

"We are not planning to terminate Pogba's contract, I can deny these stories," Calvo said. "He's an important player for us. The injuries are part of the game, but Paul is training well and we wait for him."

Pogba incurred a knee injury in late July that ruled him out of the World Cup. He continues to recuperate from the surgery he had in August. There is hope that Pogba will be available for the club's Europa League tie on Feb. 16 against Nantes.

A native of the Paris area, Pogba made 124 appearances for the club from 2012 to 2016 after arriving on a free transfer from United. In his first stint at Juventus, Pogba won four Scudetti and a pair of Coppas Italia.

He returned to Old Trafford in a then-world-record £89.3 million transfer in 2016, spending the past six seasons there.