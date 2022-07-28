How do Huberdeau and Weegar fit with new look Flames?

The New York Rangers and restricted free agent forward Kaapo Kakko have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension, it was announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old had seven goals and 18 points in 43 games last season, his third with the New York Rangers.

Selected second overall by the Rangers at the 2019 NHL Draft, Kakko has won gold medals with Finland at the 2018 U18s, 2019 World Juniors and world championship.

A restricted free agent, he is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

In 157 career NHL games, the Turku, Finland native has 26 goals and 58 points.