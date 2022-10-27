The Kansas City Chiefs are trading for New York Giants' wide receiver Kadarius Toney, according to multiple reports.

Trade: Chiefs trade their conditional 3rd-round pick and 6th-round pick to the Giants for WR Kadarius Toney, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

Heading back to New York will be a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-rounder.

Toney, 23, was a first-round pick (No. 20 overall) by the Giants just last year but has struggled to gain his footing within the organization.

After appearing in 10 games last season and catching 39 passes for 420 yards, Toney has just two catches for zero yards to go along with two rushes for 23 yards across two games this year. He missed the past few weeks with a hamstring injury and remained sidelined for Wednesday's practice.

The Giants enter Week 8 at 6-1, good for second place in the NFC East behind the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs lead the AFC West with a record of 5-2.