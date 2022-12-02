PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event.

Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26.

"Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up in the rankings. Looking at my trajectory last season, I always seem to have something in the tank for that second run.”

Rookie Bianca Ribi of Calgary struggled to find the fast line on Friday. The 26-year-old, who was victorious in her World Cup debut last week at the Whistler Sliding Centre, placed seventh at 1:44.01.

Humphries, who competed for Canada until 2019, won on the Park City track for the first time since 2016. The World Cup bobsled and skeleton tour hasn't been at the Utah track since 2017.

In the two-man race later Friday, Germany's Francesco Friedrich rallied in the second heat for another victory — his 63rd in his last 76 major international races.

Friedrich trailed the sled driven by Britain's Brad Hall by 0.15 seconds entering the second run, then posted a time that was 0.41 seconds better than Hall in that heat.

Hall took second and the sled driven by Switzerland's Michael Vogt was third. The top U.S. sled finished seventh, with Frank Del Duca driving and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor pushing.

Taylor Austin teamed up with Shaquille Murray-Lawrence as the only Canadian sled for the two-man race. They earned a ninth-place finish in 1:37.13.

The women's bobsled and four-man events are on Saturday.

