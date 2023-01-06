The final week of the 2022-23 NFL season is upon us, and it kicks off with an AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

You can watch the Chiefs vs. Raiders LIVE Saturday at 4:25pm et/1:25pm pt. on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Kansas City have won four straight and sit atop the AFC standings at 13-3 after the game between the Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals was cancelled last week due to the scary injury suffered by Bills S Damar Hamlin.

This means that the Chiefs can control their own fate as they seek to claim the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye week in the playoffs with a win.

Patrick Mahomes inches closer to his second league MVP title, as he enters play leading the NFL in passing yards (5,048) and passing touchdowns (40).

Meanwhile, what started as a season of optimism for Las Vegas, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams via trade with the Green Bay Packers this off-season, has floundered.

They sit at 6-10 coming into action, losers of two straight, with Jarrett Stidham starting under centre in place of Derek Carr as the team looks to see what they have behind their long-time starter.

The first meeting between these two went down to the wire, with the Chiefs taking a 30-29 victory after the Raiders failed a two-point try on a late touchdown to take the lead rather than tie the game.

Last season the Chiefs dominated the Raiders, winning 41-14 in Week 10 and 48-9 in Week 14.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

You can watch the Chiefs vs. Raiders LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7

Main Coverage: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, TSN App

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.