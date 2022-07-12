The Kansas City Chiefs and star left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are still not close to a long-term deal, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown are not close on a long-term deal with under three days left to do one. If no deal is reached before Friday, I wouldn’t expect Brown for the start of training camp and Week 1 isn’t a certainty, either. pic.twitter.com/XNT6CAwYKF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 12, 2022

Brown Jr. is expected to holdout if a deal is not reached by Friday, with training camps across the league scheduled to open in mid-to-late-July.

The three-time Pro Bowler was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, where he played for three seasons before being traded with a second and sixth-round draft pick to the Chiefs for a first, third, fourth and fifth round draft pick.

Brown Jr. has stated he plans to be the highest paid left tackle in the league, which would put his contract close to $25 million annually.

In 2021, Brown Jr. requested a trade from the Ravens after he was forced to play at right tackle rather than his preferred position on the left side.