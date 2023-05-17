With the future of the Arizona Coyotes very much up in the air, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems interested in the idea of an NHL team coming to the Missouri city.

KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 17, 2023

"KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think?" Mahomes wrote on Twitter Wednesday night, also tagging Kansas City's T-Mobile Center in the tweet.

The Coyotes' attempt to get a new arena built took a massive blow on Tuesday when Tempe residents voted against propositions to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district, highlighted by a new arena for the Coyotes.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

Many believe this could be the final nail in the coffin for the franchise in Arizona and relocation to another city is now more of a possibility.

Kansas City as well as Quebec City and Houston are just some of the cities that could be in the running for possible relocation or expansion.

In a statement on Wednesday, Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said the organization remains committed to Arizona and confirmed they will play at Mullett Arena for a second consecutive season in 2023-24.

“During the 2023-24 season, the Arizona Coyotes will play at Mullett Arena,” Gutierrez said. “We remain committed to Arizona and have already started re-engaging with local officials and sites to solidify a new permanent home in the Valley.”

Somewhere out in the desert, the Coyotes are looking for a new home… the marathon continues #RunWithThePack pic.twitter.com/dPOyI7HbG2 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) May 18, 2023

The Coyotes have been in Arizona since 1996 after relocating from Winnipeg.