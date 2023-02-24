v

We have promoted Matt Nagy to Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/bxVze329HJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 24, 2023

Nagy, who was quarterbacks coach and a senior assistant with the team this past season, previously served in the role for two seasons before leaving to become head coach of the Chicago Bears in 2018.

In four seasons at the helm of the Bears, Nagy had a record of 34-31, reaching the playoffs on two occasions and winning the NFC North in his first season in 2018.

The 44-year-old Dunellen, NJ native also spent time on the coaching staff of the Philadelphia Eagles, also under Andy Reid.