Mahomes: 'We will try and be in this game as many times as possible'

The Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII drew an average Bell Media audience of 8.6 million viewers on CTV, TSN and RDS, up six per cent compared to Super Bowl LVI.

The exciting back-and-forth matchup - culminating with Patrick Mahomes' late fourth-quarter drive that led to the game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker with 11 seconds remaining – also drew an average audience of 3.6 million between the ages of 25 and 54, up seven per cent compared to last year's game.

On CTV and TSN, audiences peaked with 10.3 million at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, headlined by Rihanna. Including RDS, the audience number peaked with 11.8 million viewers at 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT.

Overall, 17.3 million unique Canadian viewers, or 45% of Canada’s population, tuned in to watch some or all of the NFL’s championship game.

Super Bowl LVII ranks as Canada’s most-watched broadcast of the 2022/23 broadcast season to date, and was the #1 program of the day on Sunday, with CTV and TSN becoming the most-watched networks in Canada, respectively.

TSN’s extensive social media content around Super Bowl LVII garnered more thanthree million engagements and 28 million views on TikTok, in addition to more than 1.6 million impressions on Instagram, and 1.1 million impressions on Twitter.