Quarterback Jalen Hurts has powered the Philadelphia Eagles through the air and on the ground, as they lead the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 after three quarters in Super Bowl 57.

Hurts has amassed 234 yards through the air on 22-of-31 passes, and has run for 66 yards on 13 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes, who appeared to aggravate his right ankle injury late in the first half, was able to suit up in the third quarter and led the Chiefs on one scoring drive. He has completed 13-of-18 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown through three quarters.

After their defence allowed a quick touchdown, the Eagles' offence took the field seeking an answer and pushed the ball downfield at a slow, steady pace. A key play was a third-and-14 conversion pass to tight end Dallas Geodert on a perfectly-placed ball, and the drive culminated in a 33-yard Jake Elliott field goal.

As has been the theme throughout though, the Eagles controlled the ball for a long stretch of time, and when the field goal capped off the 17-play drive, time of possession was 29 minutes for Philadelphia versus just 13 minutes for Kansas City.

Kansas City opened the second half with possession, and Mahomes was on the field. He appeared to aggravate his right ankle injury late in the first half, but seemingly is healthy enough to carry on.

The run game powered the opening drive for the Chiefs, as they attempted passes on just three of their ten plays in the drive that resulted in a short touchdown run for Isiah Pacheco that pulled the Chiefs to within one score, 24-21.