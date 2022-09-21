Dayton Moore is no longer the president of the Kansas City Royals.

Moore, who was in his sixteenth season with the club, confirmed his dismissal to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Moore told Rosenthal. “I’m proud of our culture and what we accomplished in Kansas City. I’m disappointed we weren’t able to see it through. But I have confidence in John Sherman, J.J. Picollo and the entire baseball operations department to finish it off.”

Under Moore, the team reached back-to-back World Series in 2014 and 2015, winning the latter.

A native of Wichita, KS, Moore was hired as general manager of the club in 2006 after nearly two decades in the Atlanta Braves organization. He was promoted to president last September with assistant GM J.J. Picollo promoted to GM with Moore retaining final say on player personnel matters.

“I’m not a micromanager," Moore said at the time. "We’re going to allow people to do their jobs. It’s very collaborative, as it always has been, and I think the uniqueness of this relationship is we’ve all worked together for so long.”

More to come.