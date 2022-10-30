The Kansas City Royals are hiring Matt Quatraro as their new manager, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 48-year-old previously worked on the Tampa Bay Rays' coaching staff under Kevin Cash.

Passan notes Quatraro is "adored among players, coaches and execs, and is regarded as the ideal type to shepherd the Royals' young core."

He takes over from Mike Matheny, who was fired after leading the Royals to a 65-97 record. In Matheny's three seasons as Royals' manager, he went 165-219.

The Royals have not reached the postseason since winning the World Series in 2015.

