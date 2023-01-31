What are the Blue Jays getting in Chad Green?

The Kansas City Royals have signed former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ryan Goins to a minor-league deal, according to MLB.com's transactions log.

Goins last appeared in a game during the 2020 season with the Chicago White Sox but had just 10 plate appearances in 14 games that year.

The 34-year-old played for the Blue Jays from 2013 to 2017, hitting .228 in 448 games during those seasons. He then joined the Royals for the 2018 campaign and played the two seasons after with the White Sox.

A native of Temple, Texas, Goins is a career .228 hitter across 555 regular season MLB games.