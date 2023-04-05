Cameron to skip new team in Manitoba; Epping and Horgan announce new leads
Kate Cameron is returning to her home province of Manitoba to skip for the first time in a decade.
Cameron, who played third this season for the recently disbanded Casey Scheidegger rink in Alberta, announced a new lineup recently featuring Meghan Walter at vice, Taylor McDonald at second and Mackenzie Elias as lead.
Walter, 21, skipped Wild Card 3 at February's Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C., posting a 3-5 record in her first appearance at nationals. Elias was also apart of Walter's team.
Cameron, 31, and McDonald, 29, also went 3-5 at the Scotties with Team Scheidegger.
A native of Winnipeg, Cameron last skipped during the 2013-14 season before moving to the third position, playing for a number of skips, highlighted by a silver medal performance with Michelle Englot at the 2017 Tournament of Hearts.
In other lineup news, Manitoba's Team Beth Peterson revealed they've added two-time world junior champion Kelsey Rocque to their lineup. The 29-year-old Rocque has skipped teams in Alberta for the past 12 seasons, but has never qualified for the Scotties.
Rocque's former teammate Danielle Schmiemann as well as Dezaray Hawes - the former lead for Corryn Brown - are joining Selena Sturmay's new rink out of Alberta.
New Lineups in Men's Curling
On the men's side of things, a pair of Ontario-based rinks announced they've added new front-end players to their lineups.
Toronto's Team John Epping added Jason Camm - brother of Mat Camm - as a replacement for the departing Scott Chadwick while 31-year-old Ian McMillan will join Sudbury's Team Tanner Horgan following the retirement of Colin Hodgson.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, Greg Smith revealed his new lineup, featuring Chris Ford, Zach Young, Zack Shurtleff and Adam Boland.
Finally, British Columbia has a new squad as well, featuring skip Kyler Kleibrink, third Sebastien Robillard, second Andrew Nerpin, lead Jordan Tardi and fifth Nathan Small.