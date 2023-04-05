Kate Cameron is returning to her home province of Manitoba to skip for the first time in a decade.

Cameron, who played third this season for the recently disbanded Casey Scheidegger rink in Alberta, announced a new lineup recently featuring Meghan Walter at vice, Taylor McDonald at second and Mackenzie Elias as lead.

Walter, 21, skipped Wild Card 3 at February's Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C., posting a 3-5 record in her first appearance at nationals. Elias was also apart of Walter's team.

Cameron, 31, and McDonald, 29, also went 3-5 at the Scotties with Team Scheidegger.

Back to buffalo hunting! Looking forward to a new adventure with these powerhouse women 👊🏻. Excited to get things going with Meg, Tay & Kenz. ❤️



— Kate Cameron (@katecameron02) March 31, 2023

A native of Winnipeg, Cameron last skipped during the 2013-14 season before moving to the third position, playing for a number of skips, highlighted by a silver medal performance with Michelle Englot at the 2017 Tournament of Hearts.

In other lineup news, Manitoba's Team Beth Peterson revealed they've added two-time world junior champion Kelsey Rocque to their lineup. The 29-year-old Rocque has skipped teams in Alberta for the past 12 seasons, but has never qualified for the Scotties.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



— Team Peterson (@_TeamPeterson) April 1, 2023

Rocque's former teammate Danielle Schmiemann as well as Dezaray Hawes - the former lead for Corryn Brown - are joining Selena Sturmay's new rink out of Alberta.

📣🚨Team Announcement 🚨📣



— Team Sturmay (@team_ssturmay) March 30, 2023

New Lineups in Men's Curling

On the men's side of things, a pair of Ontario-based rinks announced they've added new front-end players to their lineups.

Toronto's Team John Epping added Jason Camm - brother of Mat Camm - as a replacement for the departing Scott Chadwick while 31-year-old Ian McMillan will join Sudbury's Team Tanner Horgan following the retirement of Colin Hodgson.

🚨 Team Epping Announcement 🚨



The more Camm’s the merrier! Welcome to the team Jason Camm.



Let’s hope the skipper doesn’t have to break up any fights this season 😜



— Team Epping (@teamepping) April 2, 2023

🚨 We are excited to announce that @McMill9 will be joining Team Horgan at lead for the 2023-24 season! 🥌



— Team Horgan Curling (@HorganCurling) April 1, 2023

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Greg Smith revealed his new lineup, featuring Chris Ford, Zach Young, Zack Shurtleff and Adam Boland.

Finally, British Columbia has a new squad as well, featuring skip Kyler Kleibrink, third Sebastien Robillard, second Andrew Nerpin, lead Jordan Tardi and fifth Nathan Small.