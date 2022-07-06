1h ago
Devils name Madigan assistant GM, fifth woman to be promoted to role this year
The New Jersey Devils promoted Kate Madigan to assistant general manager on Wednesday, marking the first woman to hold that position in franchise history.
TSN.ca Staff
ESPN's Emily Kaplan points out that Madigan is the fifth woman this year in the NHL to be promoted to assistant GM and the sixth all-time.
"I am extremely honored to take this next step in my professional career," said Madigan. "I want to thank, Tom, our managing partners, executive leadership group, and members of the organization who supported me throughout my time with New Jersey and this new, exciting opportunity. I look forward to working with this group to make the New Jersey Devils better, each day, and bring back the consistent success our fans expect and deserve. I'm excited for the future of this team not only now, but for what it will be."
Madigan has been with the Devils just 2017, most recently serving as the Executive Director, Hockey Management/Operations.
"Kate has been an incredibly valuable resource to not only me, but to our entire hockey operations leadership staff, particularly over the past three years, as part of key hockey decisions," said general manager Tom Fitzgerald. "This promotion is reflective of the duties and responsibilities that Kate has assumed within our organization during that time. Her diligence, work ethic, attention to detail, ability to communicate with all staff, strategy and vision are qualities that I look for in our leadership. We have a fantastic management team in place that is working together, solely focused on the development and success of this young, evolving core group on and off the ice, and Kate will play a role in leading the way. She has an immensely promising future in the industry, and we are glad to be a part of it."
The Devils, who posted a 27-46-9 last season, haven't made the playoffs in four straight seasons, only qualifying for the postseason once in the past decade.