1h ago
Leonard (knee) will not join Clippers on upcoming road trip
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will not join the team on its upcoming two-game road trip to Houston and San Antonio, head coach Ty Lue said on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but is “getting better and that’s the most important thing.”
Leonard, 31, has missed four consecutive games as he deals with a right knee injury. He has played two games this season, averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
The two-time NBA Champion missed all of last season due to an ACL injury in the same knee.
In 578 career games with the Clippers, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs, Leonard has averaged 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.
The Clippers are 2-4 this season and have lost four-straight games without Leonard in the lineup.