OTTAWA - Kayle Osborne couldn’t have asked for a better outcome in her first appearance close to home.

The New York Sirens goaltender made 31 saves en route to her first professional shutout in a 3-0 win over the Ottawa Charge on Monday night.

Osborne hails from Barrhaven, an Ottawa suburb, and had plenty of family and friends on hand to share in her success. She now lives in Westport, Ont.

The Sirens (4-3-1-4) scored twice in the first period and never looked back, adding a power-play goal in the third for insurance.

The win was New York’s first against the Charge (5-0-2-6) this season after dropping the first two by 3-2 and 3-1 scores.

New York scored on its first shot of the game. Chloe Aurard put a shot on goal and Emerance Maschmeyer's attempt to deflect it led to the puck going in her own net.

The Sirens made it 2-0 scoring a power-play goal midway through the first. Jessie Eldridge made a behind the back pass to Alex Carpenter who beat Maschmeyer short side.

Maschmeyer, who made 17 saves, was solid the rest of the way, but had little offensive support from her teammates.

Aneta Tejralova had a great chance in the second but was turned away by Osborne.

The Sirens capitalized on a two-player advantage and caught a break when Eldridge’s pass attempt deflected off Ronja Savolainen’s skate and came right back to Eldridge, who scored her fourth.

Katerina Mrazova returned to Ottawa’s lineup after missing five games with a lower-body injury

TAKEAWAYS

Charge: Ottawa generated plenty of shots but needs to create more traffic from in close.

Sirens: New York did a great job keeping most of Ottawa’s shots to the outside.

KEY MOMENT

The Sirens took advantage of a major penalty to Tereza Vanisova and a minor to Gabbie Hughes to score on a two-player advantage midway through the third.

UP NEXT

Charge: Head to Montreal to take on the Victoire on Wednesday.

Sirens: Head to Boston to face the Fleet on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2025.