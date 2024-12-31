Kazakhstan’s Sarkenov suspended for cross-check, will miss crucial game

Kazakhstan’s Assanali Sarkenov has been handed at one-game suspension at the World Juniors, ruling him out of a crucial clash against Switzerland on Tuesday.

Sarkenov received the discipline just hours before Tuesday's game for cross-checking against Slovakia’s Frantisek Dej in a group round match between the two teams Monday. Slovakia won the game 5-4 in overtime, with Kazakhstan earning its first point of the tournament.

A victory Tuesday over winless Switzerland would put Kazakhstan into the quarter-finals, while a loss would send the team to the relegation game against Germany.

Sarkenov, who has one goal in two games at the 2025 World Juniors, received a five-minute major penalty for the incident in the third period of Monday's loss.

“KAZ #11 had sufficient opportunity to engage in a different manner or deescalate the situation," the IIHF Championship Disciplinary Panel wrote in a release. "Instead, fully in control of this play, at all times, the player chose to deliver a cross-check with two hands on his stick to the head and face area of SVK #22. This is not a hockey play and has a high risk of injury.

“The disciplinary panel has determined that the major and game misconduct penalty on the ice was correct and that further supplementary discipline is necessary. Cross-checking as in this particular situation can result in severe injuries and therefore the on-ice officials had no choice but to call the major and game misconduct penalty.”

The 18-year-old winger has six goals and 15 points in 21 games this season with the WHL's Spokane Chiefs while picking up 25 penalty minutes. He has 29 penalty minutes at the World Juniors.