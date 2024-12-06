The Continental Classic continues with round-robin matches for Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, and more. Watch AEW Rampage LIVE at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.

Continental Classic Blue League: AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe

The second annual Continental Classic continues this week on Rampage with a pair of champions in action in the Blue League.

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada searches for his first win of the tournament as he takes on former Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe. Okada is coming off a 20-minute time-limit draw against TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and looks to get in the win column at Briscoe’s expense.

Briscoe will attempt to avoid starting the round-robin 0-2 after losing to The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin in his first tournament matchup.

Both competitors are chasing Kyle Fletcher in the standings, who has quickly racked up six points, with a pair of victories over Benjamin and The Beast Mortos.

Continental Classic Blue League: TNT Champion Daniel Garcia vs. The Beast Mortos

TNT Champion Garcia will also try to get his first win as he battles The Beast Mortos in another Blue League match on Rampage.

Mortos looks for his first win of the tournament following his loss to Kyle Fletcher.



Continental Classic Gold League: Ricochet vs. Komander

Ricochet and Komander will compete in the sole Gold League match on Rampage in what should be a fast-paced, high-flying bout.

Both competitors are searching for their first win of the Continental classic. Ricochet fell in his first match to The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli, while Komander was unable to defeat Will Ospreay in his first match.

Both men are trying to keep pace with Gold League leader Castagnoli, who has six point after wins over Ricochet and Brody King.

