The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed defenceman Keaton Middleton to a one-year contract, it was announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old appeared in three games last year at the NHL level, recording zero points and four penalty minutes. In 49 AHL contests for the Colorado Eagles, Middleton had two goals and nine assists for 11 points.

He was coming off a two-year, entry-level deal that carried a cap hit of $742,500.

The Edmonton native was selected in the fourth round (No. 101 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.