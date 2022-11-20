Argos running backs need to be used to beat Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced that defensive end Keion Adams has been ruled out and defensive tackle Ricky Walker has been activated ahead of the 109th Grey Cup against the Toronto Argonauts.

The 27-year-old from Salisbury, N.C., played in three games for the Bombers during the 2022 season, tallying seven tackles and a pair of sacks. A product of Western Michigan, Adams made one special teams tackle in the Bombers' win over the BC Lions in the Western Semifinal.

Walker, 26, has played in 12 games, recording 14 defensive tackles and a sack.