Veteran defenceman Keith Yandle has retired after 17 seasons in the NHL.

Yandle became the NHL’s new ironman last season, when he played in his 989th consecutive game.

After playing 1,109 games as well as setting a new Ironman record, Keith Yandle has announced his retirement from the NHL.



Congratulations on a great career!

The 35-year-old scored one goal and had 19 points in 77 games with the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2021-22 campaign.

Drafted 105th overall by the Phoenix Coyotes in 2005, he spent the first nine years of his career in Arizona until he was traded to the New York Rangers in 2015. He played two seasons in New York before being traded to the Florida Panthers, where he spent five years before signing with Philadelphia last year.

Last season he was signed to a one-year, $900,000 contract.

The Boston native has 103 goals and 619 points in 1,109 career NHL games.