The Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade sending Canadian Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee to the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward Bojan Bogdanovic, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Utah will be Olynyk's fifth NBA team. He began his career with the Boston Celtics, playing there for four seasons and then signing a free agent contract with the Miami Heat. Last year, he was dealt to the Houston Rockets in a deal involving guard Victor Oladipo. He then signed a three-year contract with Detroit in the summer of 2021.

In 40 games for the Pistons last season, the Toronto native averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Lee, a second-round pick in 2020, appeared in a total of 85 games over his two seasons in the Motor City, averaging 5.6 points and 3.3 assists a night.

On the other side, Bogdanovic is the latest high-profile player to be dealt by the rebuilding Jazz, who traded centre Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell in two separate deals earlier this summer.

Known as a deadly three-point shooter, Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points per game on 45.5 per cent shooting from the field and 38.7 per cent beyond the arc in 69 games a season ago. It was his third season with the Jazz after previously having spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers.

A native of Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 33-year-old was selected with the first pick in the second round of the 2014 draft.