CHICAGO -- — Kelsey Mitchell scored 17 points, Natasha Howard added 13 and Indiana never trailed Saturday night as the Fever beat the Chicago Sky 79-52.

Indiana (4-4), which beat Washington 85-76 last time out to snap a three-game skid, have won back-to-back games and are 2-2 without injured star Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese grabbed 12 rebounds and finished with four points on 2-of-7 shooting for the Sky (2-5). Kamilla Cardoso and Rebecca Allen scored eight points apiece.

Aari McDonald, who hit three 3-pointers, finished with 12 points and three steals for the Fever. Aliyah Boston had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Mitchell made a layup, McDonald made back-to-back 3-pointers and Mitchell hit a step-back jumper in a 10-1 run that gave Indiana a 17-7 lead with 4:01 left in the first quarter. The Fever led by as many as 14 before they took a 41-28 lead into halftime and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Indiana shot 46% from the field, hit 11 3-pointers and had 20 assists on 27 field goals.

The Sky made 18 of 56 (32.1%) from the field, shot 20% (3 of 15) from 3-point range and committed 19 turnovers.

Fever coach Stephanie White missed the game due to personal reasons. Austin Kelly served as acting head coach.

Chicago's Courtney Vandersloot left the game in the first quarter due to a knee injury and did not return.

Up next

The Sky hit the road to play New York and the Fever visit Atlanta on Tuesday.