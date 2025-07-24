INDIANAPOLIS -- — Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston had double-doubles, and the Indiana Fever beat the Las Vegas Aces 80-70 on Thursday night.

Indiana's Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury, and the Fever said Thursday there was no timetable for her return. No further injuries were discovered during medical tests this week.

Howard finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Boston had 13 points and 10 boards. Sophie Cunningham scored 15 points.

A’ja Wilson, who averaged 31.7 points in the Aces’ three-game winning streak, led Las Vegas (12-12) with 20 points. Jackie Young scored 19 and NaLyssa Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana (13-12) had lost two in a row, both against defending champion New York — one before the All-Star break and one following the break.

Howard scored 11 points in the third quarter, leading a 27-point effort by the Fever for a 62-56 lead entering the fourth. Indiana held Las Vegas to two points in a four-minute stretch of the final period and the Fever were up 69-62 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

The lead was 75-70 after Jewell Loyd scored for Las Vegas, but the Aces went the final 94 seconds without a point. Aari McDonald hit a 3-pointer and Cunningham added two free throws to finish it off.

Indiana led for most of the first quarter and the Fever had an 18-12 advantage with 1:40 remaining. Las Vegas made 6 of 7 free throws down the stretch to tie it at 18 heading to the second quarter.

Wilson scored six of the first eight points of the second quarter and the Aces built a 26-18 lead. After the Aces fell behind 33-29, a 3-pointer by Loyd started a 12-2 run and they led 41-35 at halftime.

