ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 28 points, Dearica Hamby had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks held on to beat the Dallas Wings 97-96 on Friday night after Paige Bueckers missed a potential winning 3-pointer.

Plum gave Los Angeles a 95-82 lead with 4:25 remaining in the fourth quarter before Dallas closed on a 14-2 run.

Plum made the Sparks’ next basket at the 1:03 mark for a 97-91 lead. Bueckers answered with a quick layup to pull within four and the Sparks turned it over at the other end.

JJ Quinerly sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 15 seconds left for a one-point deficit. Plum missed two free throws and Dallas took over possession after a jump ball.

Bueckers raced up the floor for a contested 3-pointer that rolled off the rim as time expired.

VALKYRIES 90, SKY 59

CHICAGO (AP) — Cecilia Zandalasini scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and expansion Golden State beat Chicago for their franchise-record fourth consecutive win.

Golden State (18-15) set the WNBA record for wins by an expansion team, breaking the mark of 17 set by the 1998 Detroit Shock in a 30-game season.

The Sky have lost four in a row and 12 of their last 13.

Janelle Salaün had 15 points, and Iliana Rupert hit 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 14 for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes scored 13 and Veronica Burton added 11.

Rachel Banham led Chicago (8-25) with 15 points, Kamilla Cardoso scored 14 and Elizabeth Williams 10.

MYSTICS 88, FEVER 84

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 21 points, Kiki Iriafen had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Washington beat Indiana.

Citron gave Washinton an 80-71 lead with 3:39 remaining with her third 3-pointer. But the Mystics did not make another field goal until Sug Sutton’s basket with 59.8 seconds left for an 85-80 advantage.

Trailing 85-82 with 22.6 seconds left, Indiana guard Kelsey Mitchell got into the lane for a layup that came up short. Washington guard Jade Melbourne was fouled and went hit a free throw for a four-point lead.

Aliyah Boston made a quick layup at the other end to get Indiana within two with 5.9 seconds left. But Melbourne was fouled again and made both free throws to seal it.

STORM 80, DREAM 78

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Skylar Diggins had 21 points and 11 assists and Seattle hung on to beat Atlanta to end a six-game skid at Rogers Arena in the first WNBA regular-season game outside of the United States.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 15 points, Brittney Sykes added 13 and Dominique Malonga had 12 points and eight rebounds as the Storm (17-17) squandered a 15-point lead before snapping Atlanta’s six-game win streak.

Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and Brionna Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta (21-12).

ACES 86, MERCURY 83

PHOENIX (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 30 points and 16 rebounds, Chelsea Gray scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter andLas Vegas beat Phoenix for their sixth straight victory.

Gray made a jumper from the free throw line with 1:14 remaining for an 84-79 lead. Phoenix scored the next four points to get within one on Alyssa Thomas’ layup with 30 seconds left.

Wilson was short on a long jumper with the shot clock winding down and Phoenix called a timeout with 3.6 seconds left. Gray stole Phoenix’s poor inbounds pass and she made two free throws with 0.8 seconds left.

Gray also blocked Satou Sabally’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer to seal it.

Jackie Young had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas (20-14). Gray also had a season-high nine assists.

Sabally led Phoenix (19-13) with 26 points. Thomas had 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Kahleah Copper also scored 15 points. DeWanna Bonner added 12 off the bench.