TORONTO - Minnesota Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield chipped in the overtime winner to defeat the Toronto Sceptres 2-1 in a defensive tussle on Sunday.

Before Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell could cover up, Coyne Schofield found a loose puck in a goalmouth scramble to score with 2:21 remaining in the extra period before 8,510 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Frost (7-5-4-7) victory ended a five-game home win streak for the Sceptres (9-2-5-7) as they lost for only the second time in nine Professional Women's Hockey League outings.

Minnesota outshot Toronto 27-16. Nicole Hensley made 15 saves for the win.

Brooke McQuigge scored first for the Frost early, while defender Renata Fast pulled the Sceptres even at 1-1 late in the second period.

McQuigge, of nearby Bowmanville, Ont., supplied the visitors with a 1-0 advantage 5:26 into the first period.

Her accurate shot from the slot came after Toronto's Megan Carter and captain Blayre Turnbull failed on their clearing attempts.

Fast tied the game with 65 seconds remaining in the second period, firing a shot through traffic after a pass from Daryl Watts.

Takeaways

Sceptres: Fast leads all PWHL defenders with five goals and 15 points in 23 games.

Frost: Mae Batherson will participate in the Ottawa Senators' celebration of women in sports at the Canadian Tire Centre on Monday before watching her older brother Drake and the Senators against the Detroit Red Wings.

Key moment

Denisa Krizova hit the crossbar off a two-on-one rush to keep the game 1-0 five minutes into the second period.

Key stat

The Sceptres entered the game fourth in the six-team PWHL in penalty killing but went a perfect five for five against Minnesota.

Up next

The PWHL trade deadline is Thursday. The Sceptres are off until March 19 when they host the New York Sirens.

The Frost play their second of a three-game trip against the Ottawa Charge on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2025.