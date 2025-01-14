Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show betting specials; Drake a longshot to appear

Super Bowl LIX is set to kick off Sunday Feb. 9 with Kendrick Lamar headlining the halftime show.

Lamar has been one of the biggest rappers in the world for a decade, but 2024 may have been his biggest year yet as he was named Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the year. He also stole the show at the 2024 BET Hip Hop

Awards, taking home eight honours including song of the year and artist of the year.

But most notable of all, the 37-year-old came out on what many feel as the winning side of a public rap battle with Drake in the spring, where the two went back and forth in several songs, leading to Not Like Us charting No. 1 on Billboard, the fifth song in Lamar’s career to reach that peak.

In the midst of Lamar dominating the rap and music scene in 2024, he was named as the headliner for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

This isn’t the first time Lamar will take the stage at the Super Bowl as he was a featured member in 2022 when the game took place in Los Angeles and he joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige as a headliner.

With Lamar’s star shining brighter than it ever has, FanDuel has opened four markets for his performance with options for first song, total songs, celebrities to appear and how many diss records he will sing about Drake.

Let’s take a look at what they have to offer.

First Song

Not Like Us is a +195 favourite to be the opening song of the Super Bowl halftime show.

The song was released May 4, 2024, spending two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard and became one of the quickest songs in Spotify’s history to hit the billion-stream mark

Not far behind is Humble at +250, Euphoria (+300), and Squabble Up (+380).

Humble and Squabble Up each peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 while Euphoria climbed as high as No. 3 on the charts.

Here is a list of songs offered in this market:

Kendrick Lamar first song Song Odds Not Like Us +195 Humble +250 Euphoria +300 Squabble Up +380 King Kunta +430 DNA +500 A.D.H.D +500 N95 +600 Swimming Pools +750 Like That +750



Total Number of Songs

FanDuel has set the number at 10.5 for songs performed during Lamar’s set.

Both Usher in 2024 (11 songs) and Rihanna in 2023 (14) went over Lamar's current number, while The Weeknd in 2021 is the last solo headliner to go under this number when he did nine songs.

Celebrity guest to appear

Grammy award winning artist SZA has the shortest odds of any celebrity listed on FanDuel to appear on stage at -210.

The duo have collaborated for a number of songs but none bigger than All The Stars from the 2018 soundtrack of Black Panther. The 1.9 billion streams are the most for any Kendrick Lamar song on Spotify.

Coming in at +125 is rapper Future and producer Metro Boomin. The duo teamed up with Lamar last year on Like That, another record of Lamar’s that charted No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jay Rock (+170), Baby Keem (+170) and Lil Wayne (+185) are the only other celebrities listed at shorter than 2-1.

Other notables listed on the market include Travis Scott (+250), Taylor Swift (+750), Jay-Z (+4800) and Drake (+6000).

How many diss tracks will Kendrick Lamar sing about Drake?

As mentioned earlier, Kendrick Lamar engaged in one of the biggest rap battles ever last year when he and Drake went toe-to-toe.

Lamar released four songs during the exchange - Not Like Us, Euphoria, 6:16 In LA and Meet the Grahams.

Here is a look at the odds for how many of those records Lamar will perform during the show.