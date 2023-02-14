Wide receiver Kenny Lawler is officially once again a Winnipeg Blue Bomber, the team announced Tuesday.

Lawler, 28, played in 12 games during his first season with the Elks, tallying 58 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns as he missed time due to a shoulder injury that would require surgery.

The Pomona, Calif. native previously spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning back-to-back Grey Cups in 2019 and 2021. He was also named a CFL West All-Star and CFL All-Star in 2021.